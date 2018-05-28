New York is buzzing about Teddy Bridgewater

Judging by comments in the media, a contract with very little guaranteed money and the re-signing of veteran Josh McCown, it was fair to wonder whether former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater would have any shot to play with his new team.

But last week, the consensus among New York Jets media was that Bridgewater stood out during offseason team activities.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini wrote:

“The organization couldn’t be happier with Bridgewater, one of the bright spots in Week 1 of OTA practices. Not only did he perform well in the first practice, open to the media, but he maintained it throughout the week. While it’s too soon to wage a “Teddy-should-be-starting” campaign — his surgically repaired knee won’t be truly tested until he gets hit in a preseason game — it creates some interesting options for the Jets.”

New York Daily News Jets beat reporter Manish Mehta wrote:

“Bridgewater was the best quarterback on the field on the first day of the Jets’ organized team activities, a promising sign for a guy who had a solid start to his career before a mishap in practice nearly cost him that career. He was fluid in his drop-backs without a trace of a limp. He was smooth on a designed roll-out to his right on one of his nine snaps in 11-on-11 team drills.

If you didn’t know any better, you’d think that he was never injured.”

Bridgewater played just a handful of snaps for the Vikings last season following a year-plus long recovery from a catastrophic knee injury. He was 17-11 as a starter between 2014 and 2015.

Following news of Bridgewater’s strong start to the offseason, this came from the former Philadelphia Eagles president:

It is just amazing that none of the QB needy teams signed Bridgewater as a 2 who could compete to be a 1. Huge missed opportunity. A number of teams that will regret that. I’m told he has looked outstanding. This will be a different version of Dion Lewis if he stays healthy. — Joe Banner (@JoeBanner13) May 27, 2018

Certainly we won’t have a true indication of whether Bridgewater can win the Jets job until training camp starts, but he appears to be clearing the first hurdle. He will have an opportunity to win the job considering McCown is a career backup and rookie Sam Darnold was the youngest quarterback picked in the draft and may need a year to sit.