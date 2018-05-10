NFL.com draft analyst tabs Viking pick as late-rounder likely to exceed expectations

The Minnesota Vikings drafted a kicker before taking Colby Gossett, but there’s at least one draft analyst who sees him as a potential starter this year.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein, who author’s the NFL’s draft profiles, included the Appalachian State guard on his list of seven late-round picks who could exceed expectations.

Zierlein wrote:

In his NFL.com draft profile, Gossett is projected as a potential fourth or fifth round pick. He performed well in key areas at the NFL Combine, ranking in the 77th percentile in the 40-yard dash and 88th in the bench press.

Zierlein wrote this about Gossett prior to the draft:

“Versatile and strong, Gossett is one of the top prospects from App State on NFL scouts’ radar. The first-team All-Sun Belt pick in 2017 led the Mountaineers to a strong 9-4 season, starting all 13 games at right guard. As a junior, he was also a first-team All-Conference pick after standing up well against Tennessee and Miami, as well as conference foes, starting 11 games at right guard and two at right tackle. Gossett was a reliable member of the line as a sophomore, starting the first seven games at right guard and the final six at right tackle. He was scheduled to start in 2014, but a preseason injury forced him to sit out the first four games of the year; he played in eight games, starting seven, at right guard that season. As a two-star recruit from Cumming, Georgia, Gossett redshirted in 2013.”

Gossett will be in a crowded competition to start at right guard. Last year’s fifth-round pick Danny Isidora saw some playing time in 2018 while Tom Compton signed as a free agent and second-round pick Brian O’Neill will battle with Rashod Hill to potentially start at right tackle if the team wants Mike Remmers to move inside.