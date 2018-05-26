NFL.com ranks three teams ahead of Vikings for best defensive line

The Minnesota Vikings had a pretty good argument for being the NFL’s best defensive line last year – and then they added a star this offseason. But signing Sheldon Richardson to play alongside Everson Griffen, Linval Joseph and Danielle Hunter wasn’t quite enough to land the No. 1 spot on NFL.com’s list of best D-lines.

The Vikings ranked fourth behind the Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams.

Jacksonville and Philadelphia nabbed the top spots in part because of their depth. The Jags acquired Marcell Dareus last season via trade to bolster and already-dangerous line featuring Calais Campbell, who ranked second in sacks last year. They also drafted Florida defensive tackle Taven Bryan.

Philadelphia lost Beau Allen and Vinny Curry, but nabbed former Seahawk Michael Bennett and DT Haloti Ngata. The Eagles made waves last season with their impressive D-line rotation that includes Chris Long and Derek Bennett mixing in with stars Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox.

The Rams do not have the depth of the Jags or Eagles, but they signed Ndamukong Suh to go along with Aaron Donald, who rated as the league’s No. 1 DT by Pro Football Focus last year.

Rounding out the rest of the list: