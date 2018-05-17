NFL reveals proposed changes to kickoffs

Once upon a time, kickoffs were one of football’s most exciting plays. But with very clear data showing kickoffs are also one of the most dangerous plays, the league is considering ideas to make it safer.

NFL Football Operations tweeted this explanation of a proposal to be considered at the Spring League Meeting next week.

Here’s an overview of proposed changes to the kickoff rule that will be under consideration at next week’s annual @NFL Spring League Meeting. pic.twitter.com/tKkc8Wml6Q — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) May 16, 2018

One of the biggest causes of injuries is the players’ ability to pick up speed before hitting blockers, which creates a car crash effect. It appears the league wants to move blockers closer together, but not allow the blockers to move forward to hit the defenders.

The proposal would need to be approved by 24 of 32 owners before being ratified for the 2018 season.