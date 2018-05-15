Pro Football Focus ranks Vikings’ receivers as NFL’s best

The offseason is for ranking stuff.

While NFL Network counts down its top 100 players, draft analysts rank next year’s prospects and Pro Football Focus projects everything and anything for the 2018 season. In a piece by PFF published on ESPN Insider, the football analytics gurus named the Minnesota Vikings’ receiving corps No. 1 in the league.

PFF wrote:

The Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Bucs were the runner’s up to Minnesota’s receivers.

The Vikings did not get top billing for their front four. They were ranked behind the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles for defensive interior and did not get a mention for best edge rushers.

Both Los Angeles teams and Jacksonville landed the top honors for their secondary. The Vikings have a good argument to be in that class considering Harrison Smith was graded as PFF’s top defensive player last season and Xavier Rhodes shut down a murderer’s row of receivers in 2017.

The Vikings did get a nod as runner’s up for best special teams.