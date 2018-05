NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that free agent defensive tackle David Parry is visiting Minnesota Vikings on Thursday.

Former #Saints and #Colts DT David Parry is visiting the #Vikings today, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 10, 2018

Parry started 16 games in back-to-back years in 2015 and 2016, but appeared in just one game last season. He was picked in the fifth round by the Colts in 2015.