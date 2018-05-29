Report: Free agent LB Mychal Kendricks to visit Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings will host free agent linebacker Mychal Kendricks according to Jordan Schultz of Yahoo! Sports.

Mychal is the brother of Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks, who signed a long-term contract extension this offseason.

Mychal was a key player on the Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning defense, playing 60 percent of total snaps and registering 51 tackles, two sacks and six passes defended.

In the past the ex-Eagle has been an effective pass rusher, picking up four sacks in back-to-back seasons in 2013 and 2014. He could fit as a rotational player in the Vikings’ linebacking corps.

Anthony Barr’s future is also unclear as the Vikings have not yet agreed to a long-term deal with their former first-round pick.