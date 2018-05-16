Report: Vikings sign former Colts, Saints DT Parry

The Minnesota Vikings have added another defensive tackle to the mix as they approach organized team activities.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport is reporting that the Vikings have signed former Colts and Saints defensive lineman David Parry.

In 2015 and 2016, he was a regular for Indianapolis, playing more than 600 snaps each year. In 2016 he picked up 47 tackles and three sacks. Last season he played just three snaps for the New Orleans Saints and spent most of the season on injured reserve.

Parry has dealt with some legal troubles. In 2017 he was arrested on suspicion of robbery, auto theft, criminal damage, resisting arrest and DUI charges and pled guilty to one count each of disorderly conduct and attempted unlawful means of transportation.