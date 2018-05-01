Terence Newman: ‘This will be my last year’

Terence Newman keeps getting older, but the rookies are always the same age.

It wasn’t much of a surprise to see the Minnesota Vikings re-sign Newman, who will turn 40 this year, just days after they selected Mike Hughes with the 30th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Newman has worked closely with the Vikings’ starting cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes along with many other up-and-coming players, most recently Dalvin Cook in 2017.

On a conference call with the Twin Cities media, Newman said this will be his final season.

“I am getting to a point you have to figure out something else that you want to do,” Newman said. “Once you get to my age. I think this will be my last year. No matter what happens, this will be it for me.”

Newman wasn’t just a mentor on last year’s 13-3 club. He played 53 percent of total defensive snaps as the team’s starting nickel corner.

“I think getting proper rest and recovery, that’s pretty huge,” Newman said. “Obviously, the older you get the slower your body recovers. I’m out doing the same thing everybody else is doing. So, I’m training with all the young bucks. Just trying to get better and build camaraderie with them and just be a good teammate.”

Newman is the second oldest cornerback to ever play. Only former Washington corner Darrell Green, who played until age 42, was older when he retired.

“After 15 years, I’ve soaked about as much as I can,” Newman said. “I’ve been on a heck of a ride. It’s been a heck of a ride. I understand when it is time for me and it is time for me. I am not going to put anything on this or do anything special. I am just going to go out and do the same things I’ve always done.”