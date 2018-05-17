Vikings announce joint practices with Jaguars

Leading up to the Minnesota Vikings’ preseason matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars at US Bank Stadium, the two teams will hold joint practices at TCO Performance Center.

The team announced Thursday that the Vikings and Jags will practice together on August 15 and August 16. It will be the first time since 2007 that the Vikings held a joint practice during training camp.

Both practices will be open to the public, but fans will need to reserve tickets through Vikings.com.

The Vikings and Jaguars each reached the conference championship game last year.