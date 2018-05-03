Vikings landed two of McShay’s top 10 undrafted free agents

Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman has said in the past that he likes to have 10 draft picks each year. In the 2018 NFL Draft, the Vikings came away with eight picks, but they also nabbed two of the highest rated undrafted free agents.

ESPN’s Todd McShay rated Vikings signees Holton Hill and Hercules Mata’afa in his top 10 undrafted free agents.

Hill is a 6-foot-2 cornerback from Texas who likely would have been drafted if not for character concerns. NFL.com projected him as a fourth or fifth round pick. McShay ranked Hill is No. 1 UDFA. He wrote:

“Hill has the physical tools to develop into a starting cornerback in the NFL, particularly in a press-man heavy scheme. He’s a sudden athlete with quick feet and good top-end speed. Texas suspended him for six games in 2016 and the final three games in 2017 for violating team rules in both cases.”

Mata’afa was extremely productive in college, but doesn’t have ideal size to play on the defensive line. The Vikings’ website lists him as a linebacker. McShay ranked Mata’afa sixth. He wrote:

“Mata’afa finished his career with 47 tackles for loss (22.5 in 2017) and 22.5 sacks. He is a highly disruptive one-gap penetrator with an explosive first step, violent hands and lateral quickness.”

Both players will have an opportunity to make the team. At corner, the Vikings drafted Mike Hughes and brought back Terence Newman, but a Hill could win a job if the team keeps six CBs.

A suspension for linebacker Kentrell Brothers opens the door for Mata’afa to steal a special teams gig. If he performed exceptionally well, there might be a situational pass rushing role available.