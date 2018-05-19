Vikings projected to land four compensatory picks in 2019

The Minnesota Vikings had a busy offseason. Not only did they sign a franchise quarterback, but let three proven starters walk.
Letting Case Keenum, Teddy Bridgewater and Sam Bradford leave in free agency will likely result in the Vikings picking up draft picks next season. The Vikings also lost Jerick McKinnon to free agency and signed Sheldon Richardson.
NFL.com projected the VIkings will get a Round 3, Round 6 and two Round 7 draft picks next year as compensation.
“Based on salaries, I expect Cousins and Bradford to cancel each other out in the compensatory picks formula, while the addition of Richardson cancels out the loss of McKinnon. The loss of Keenum could net them a third-rounder. Bridgewater — projected to fetch a seventh-rounder here — has incentives in his contract that could turn his compensatory value into a fifth-rounder if he has a strong 2018 season.”