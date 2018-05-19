Vikings projected to land four compensatory picks in 2019

The Minnesota Vikings had a busy offseason. Not only did they sign a franchise quarterback, but let three proven starters walk.

Letting Case Keenum, Teddy Bridgewater and Sam Bradford leave in free agency will likely result in the Vikings picking up draft picks next season. The Vikings also lost Jerick McKinnon to free agency and signed Sheldon Richardson.

NFL.com projected the VIkings will get a Round 3, Round 6 and two Round 7 draft picks next year as compensation.

Lance Zierlein wrote: