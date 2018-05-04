Zimmer: UDFA Holton Hill ‘has a chance’ to stick with Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings landed the No. 1 undrafted free agent on Todd McShay’s board, cornerback Holton Hill from Texas.

Hill was projected by NFL.com to be drafted somewhere in the fourth or fifth round, but dropped because of concerns about his character. Last year, he was suspended for the team’s final three games for violating team rules. He also reportedly failed a drug test at the Combine – though Hill denied failing a test.

“You make mistakes in the past but you move on and build and go from there,” Hill said.

Head coach Mike Zimmer was asked about whether Hill’s past was a worry for the team.

”We’ve done our due diligence,” Zimmer said. “We have talked with every one of his coaches that he’s ever had in his entire life, I think. We’ve talked to a lot of people there at the Unviersity of Texas and we feel comfortable with the situation.”

The Longhorns lanky corner said he had five or six offers to sign elsewhere, but chose Minnesota because of what he saw on the Vikings’ defense.

“I just look at it like they had the number one defense last year, great coaching staff, great players on the team, it was a real good fit for me to come in and develop as a player,” Hill said.

“The coaching staff, taking into consideration the DB core is very strong here and the defense and I just wanted to be in the atmosphere,” Hill continued.

He will have a shot to make the team. There are five players at corner who are locked in to the roster, leaving one job that could be up for grabs.

“He’s a good football player,” Zimmer said. “Big, fast, tough, good tackler. We’ve had a lot of conversations with him. I’m excited. He’s got a chance, if he comes in here and does what we ask him to do, he’s got a chance.”

While Hill’s coverage was strong in college, he was best known for being a physical presence.

“I feel like that’s one of my strong suits, to be able to come down and make open field tackles,” Hill said.