5 things Vikings fans need to know about attending training camp in Eagan

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler June 19, 2018 3:41 pm

TCO Performance Center will be hosting its first training camp starting in July. There will be quite a few differences between the Eagan version and past years in Mankato. Here are five things fans will need to know as they make plans…

1) You will need tickets. 

  • 4,000 general admission and 1,000 reserved tickets will be available per day
  • Vikings season ticket holders  will have priority access to reserve tickets beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 21 and tickets for the general public will be released at 9 a.m. on Monday, June 25.

  • Day-of tickets will not be available.

  • The team is using digital tickets only. They can be found at Vikings.com/trainingcamp. Tickets and parking passes will be available on mobile devices only.

  • Four-ticket maximum per fan and a limit of two days per fan.

  • Reserved seats will be available for $20 and $25 for the join practices

2) Parking

  • More than 2,200 parking spaces will be available on-site in the Northland Ford Dealers Parking Lot but must be purchased in advance. Use this address to find the site:

    2600 Vikings Circle

    Eagan, MN 55121

  • Parking costs $10

  • all ride-share services and drop-offs will be Trinity School at River Ridge

3) Food

  • Fans are allowed to bring bottles of water into camp
  • There will be concessions and food trucks

4) Autographs 

  • The team will make different position groups available throughout camp at a designated area
  • Autograph sessions are the only time fans can get autographs

5) Joint practices and night practice 

  • The joint practices with the Jaguars will take place Wednesday, August 15, and Thursday, August 16.
  • Saturday August 4 is the night practice

