5 things Vikings fans need to know about attending training camp in Eagan

TCO Performance Center will be hosting its first training camp starting in July. There will be quite a few differences between the Eagan version and past years in Mankato. Here are five things fans will need to know as they make plans…

1) You will need tickets.

4,000 general admission and 1,000 reserved tickets will be available per day

Vikings season ticket holders will have priority access to reserve tickets beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 21 and tickets for the general public will be released at 9 a.m. on Monday, June 25.

Day-of tickets will not be available.

The team is using digital tickets only. They can be found at Vikings.com/trainingcamp. Tickets and parking passes will be available on mobile devices only.

Four-ticket maximum per fan and a limit of two days per fan.

Reserved seats will be available for $20 and $25 for the join practices

2) Parking

More than 2,200 parking spaces will be available on-site in the Northland Ford Dealers Parking Lot but must be purchased in advance. Use this address to find the site: 2600 Vikings Circle Eagan, MN 55121

Parking costs $10

all ride-share services and drop-offs will be Trinity School at River Ridge

3) Food

Fans are allowed to bring bottles of water into camp

There will be concessions and food trucks

4) Autographs

The team will make different position groups available throughout camp at a designated area

Autograph sessions are the only time fans can get autographs

5) Joint practices and night practice