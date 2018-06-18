Dennis Green: Vikings’ Ring of Honor class of 2018

The Vikings are honoring one of the most successful coaches in franchise history.

Dennis Green, who passed away in 2016 after cardiac arrest, will be the lone member inducted into the Vikings’ Ring of Honor class of 2018.

Green coached the Vikings from 1992 until 2002, which included the incredible run to the NFC title game in 1998, the arrival of Randy Moss, and many more great players. Only Bud Grant has more wins as a head coach with the Minnesota Vikings. Green’s 101 career wins came with a .591 winning percentage.

Green’s induction will be Sept. 23 during halftime at U.S. Bank Stadium. The former Vikings and Cardinals head coach was survived by his wife, Marie, and four children.

Green joins an accomplished list of former Vikings. The Ring includes 23 other members: Randy Moss, Ahmad Rashad, Fran Tarkenton, Alan Page, Jim Finks, Bud Grant, Paul Krause, Fred Zamberletti, Jim Marshall, Ron Yary, Korey Stringer, Mick Tingelhoff, Carl Eller, Cris Carter, Bill Brown, Jerry Burns, Randall McDaniel, Chuck Foreman, John Randle, Scott Studwell, Chris Doleman, Matt Blair and Joey Browner.