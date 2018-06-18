Former agent: Diggs should be asking for more than $14.5 million per year

Responding to a question on twitter, former agent and contributor to CBS Sports Joel Corry said Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs should not accept a contract extension for any less than $14.5 million per year.

Diggs is set to hit the free agent market after this season if he and the Vikings cannot come to an agreement on an extension. The prices for receivers have gone up with a recent flurry of extensions, including that of Green Bay Packers standout Davante Adams, who Corry said should set the bar for Diggs.

Defensive end Danielle Hunter is also set to hit the market. His price could push even higher, according to Corry, who said Hunter shouldn’t accept similar dollars to teammate Everson Griffen.

Anthont Barr is also seeking a long-term deal.

Last season the Vikings announced three extensions for star players at the beginning of camp.