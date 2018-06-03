After missing out on Mychal Kendricks, will Vikings consider other remaining free agents?

It came as somewhat of a surprise last Wednesday when the Minnesota Vikings hosted free agent linebacker Mychal Kendricks.

The Vikings are set at linebacker with the same linebackers – Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr – they have had for the last three seasons. However, with a report from KSTP-TV’s Darren Wolfson that the Vikings had other plans in mind than just using Mychal Kendricks as a base-package linebacker (that would get only around 25 percent of snaps).

Kendricks signed with Cleveland on Sunday, but the fact that the Vikings would consider using him in a unique fashion might be an indicator that the Vikings would look at other available free agents as they head into mandatory minicamp and training camp. There are still a handful of quality free agents on the market that the Vikings could plausibly look into…

LB, NaVarro Bowman

The former San Francisco 49er is still on the market after spending 10 games with the Oakland Raiders last season. If the Vikings have interest in using Anthony Barr as a pass rusher in certain situations and need another linebacker to play alongside Eric Kendricks, Bowman could fit into that role if no other teams believe he is a full-time starter. At 30 years old, Bowman can still contribute. Last season Pro Football Focus graded him as the 11th best linebacker in the NFL.

Edge, Junior Galette

In Washington last season, Galette yielded disappointing results with only 3.0 sacks in 16 games following the previous two seasons in which he combined for 22.0 sacks. However, Galette registered 25 QB hurries and nine QB hits while playing just 37 percent of snaps, according to PFF. If he still has anything in the tank, Galette could spell Everson Griffen off the edge.

DE, Connor Barwin

Barwin isn’t as dominant as he once was, but he can still get after the passer. In 2014 he had 14.5 sacks, easily a career high. Since then he has 17.0, including 5.0 last year with the Rams. If the Vikings aren’t confident that one of their young rushers can step into a role, they could consider Barwin.

Edge, Tamba Hali

At 34, Hali might not have anything left in the tank. He played just five games last year and only picked up 3.5 sacks in 2015. If he is still interested in playing, Hali might be intriguing considering he was once one of the NFL’s elite pass rushers.

LB, Brian Cushing

Once an elite player, Cushing has battled injuries throughout his career. Like Hali, he was limited to five games last season. It’s unlikely he would hold up playing full time, but he might still be able to contribute in a limited role.

LB, Willie Young

Young was also hurt last season, but it wasn’t that long ago that he picked up double-digit sacks. In 2016 he had 7.5 sacks. The long-time Bear said he was shocked when the team released him. Young might be motivated to get after their passer next season.

Other remaining DEs/LBs

Tampa Bay, Robert Ayers

Buffalo, Ryan Davis

Green Bay, Ahmad Brooks

San Francisco, Elvis Dumervil