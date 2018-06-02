LISTEN NOW

Packers’ Clay Matthews breaks nose in charity softball game

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler June 2, 2018 8:04 pm
Sep 18, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford (8) is pressured by Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews had a rough Saturday.

Pitching in a charity softball game, Matthews was struck in the face by a line drive breaking his nose.

Matthews tweeted that his injury will require surgery.

According to ESPN, Packers players put on a softball game every year at the home of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Matthews and receiver Davante Adams acted as co-hosts.

Matthews had 7.5 sacks last season for the Packers, his highest total since 2014.

