Packers’ Clay Matthews breaks nose in charity softball game

Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews had a rough Saturday.

Pitching in a charity softball game, Matthews was struck in the face by a line drive breaking his nose.

Tune in to @WBAY in 10 minutes for full video and a health update on #Packers LB @ClayMatthews52, who was hit in the face with a line drive at the team's charity softball game today pic.twitter.com/HJ51ondLFm — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) June 2, 2018

Matthews tweeted that his injury will require surgery.

According to ESPN, Packers players put on a softball game every year at the home of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Matthews and receiver Davante Adams acted as co-hosts.

Matthews had 7.5 sacks last season for the Packers, his highest total since 2014.