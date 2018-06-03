Read our three-part series on Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

Over the past three weeks of Organized Team Activities, we have released three long-form articles digging into Kirk Cousins’ past and future. Learn about how his background shaped him, a key behind-the-scenes figure and about the X’s and O’s of his new offensive coordinator…

Is Kirk Cousins still an underdog?

The Vikings have Super Bowl aspirations and spent $84 million to sign Cousins. Will that change who he is? How did he become an underdog in the first place? How will he use that persona to remain driven now that he’s become a franchise QB?

Meet the quarterback guru who pushed Kirk Cousins over the top

Jeff Christensen was a former NFL quarterback who fell into a full-time gig as a quarterback’s coach. After getting benched in 2014, Kirk Cousins reached out to Christensen, who helped him improve mechanics. Why do quarterbacks need private coach? Does it cause friction within the team? How did it take Cousins’ game to the next level….

What will DeFilippo dial up for Cousins when the Vikings’ season is on the line?

New Vikings offensive coordinator John DeFilippo has all sorts of great weapons in Minnesota. When games are on the line, what will he draw up for them? We talk to an author who studied the Eagles’ offense to find out what concepts the Super Bowl winners loved in the big spots and how they could apply…