Report: Vikings’ pitch to Mychal Kendricks included more than just base defense role

While free agent linebacker Mychal Kendricks elected to sign with with the Cleveland Browns instead of the Vikings, his visit to Minnesota earlier in the week did bring along one interesting piece of information.

Sources: The #Browns are signing free agent LB Mychal Kendricks to a 1-year deal, bolstering their linebacking group late in the offseason. Along with Jamie Collins and Christian Kirksey, it could be one of the most talented in football. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 3, 2018

UPDATE: Kendricks told the Pioneer Press his deal with the Browns is not yet done

KSTP-TV’s Darren Wolfson reported Friday that the Vikings’ pitch to Mychal Kendricks included ways they could have him on the field in more than just personnel groupings with three linebackers.

“I do know the Vikings feel good about their pitch,” Wolfson said on Mackey and Judd Friday. “It involves him being on the field more than just in the base defense. I didn’t get all the specifics but does that mean Anthony Barr has his hand on the ground? I think Mike Zimmer looked at Philadelphia and looked at how they rotated.”

Even without Kendricks, Wolfson’s report indicates that we may see Anthony Barr at edge rusher in certain situations as part of a rotation. That could open the door for dime packages to be used on third downs or players like Ben Gedeon or rookie Devante Downs to see playing time.