Report: Vikings UDFA Mata’afa tears ACL

The Minnesota Vikings were excited to land several of the top undrafted free agents following the draft, but they won’t be able to see one of them in action this year.

Former Washington State defensive lineman Hercules Mata’afa reportedly suffered an ACL tear in practice on Wednesday.

Minnesota Vikings UDFA, Hercules Mata'afa of Washington State, tore an ACL today at practice. The explosive pass rusher had impressed Viking coaches who thought he had an inside track to make the team. — Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) June 6, 2018

Mata’afa was a highly productive pass rusher on the interior of the Washington State defensive line. The Vikings had been working him during OTAs at defensive end.