Report: Vikings UDFA Mata’afa tears ACL

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler June 6, 2018 5:40 pm

The Minnesota Vikings were excited to land several of the top undrafted free agents following the draft, but they won’t be able to see one of them in action this year.

Former Washington State defensive lineman Hercules Mata’afa reportedly suffered an ACL tear in practice on Wednesday.

Mata’afa was a highly productive pass rusher on the interior of the Washington State defensive line. The Vikings had been working him during OTAs at defensive end.

