Revisiting Randy Moss’s moving comments on Dennis Green

On Monday the Minnesota Vikings announced that Dennis Green would posthumously be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor during a halftime ceremony at the Vikings game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, September 23, at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Lasy year, the Vikings inducted Randy Moss, who will enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August. During a press conference on June 14, 2017 to announce that Moss would join the Ring of Honor, he was asked what he would say if Green, who passed away in 2016, were able to see him being honored.

“You ask me what I would say to him? I would probably just fall in his arms and give him a hug,” Moss said following a long pause to gather his emotions. “There’s no words that I could tell him. The man passed away without me really, really, really giving him my love and thanks for what he was able to do for me and my family. There was a lot of teams that passed on me for wrong reasons. Coach Green gave me that opportunity. “So, when all of y’all Vikings fans are sitting up here going back in the past, remembering the teams that I played on, the teams that Ahmad [Rashad] played on, the teams that Coach Green coached. Man, however you feel about me, you can feel. But if you feel a good way about me, Coach Green brought me here. Whatever talents I was able to showcase, he helped me do that. Just fall in his arms and give him a big hug, man. That’s my man. You see how emotional I am about him, I’m very thankful to be able to cross paths with Coach Green.”

Moss played for Green between 1998 and 2002. During Green’s time as head coach, Moss emerged as one of the league’s most dynamic playmakers, grabbing 60 total touchdowns over the five-year span.

Last June, Moss remembered Green’s offensive philosophy and how the coach explained it to his players.

“There was kind of like a podium and if any of y’all know Coach [Dennis] Green, he could play the drums and he knew rhythm very good,” Moss said excitedly. “So he’s up there playing a beat on the podium. We never knew why he was playing that beat. When he was playing the beat, he was telling Randall Cunningham, Randall McDaniel, the offense, Cris Carter and them – this is the rhythm we’re going to have to play to the whole night in order for us to be successful. The rest is history.”

Green led the Vikings to four Central Division titles, the NFC Championship game twice and posted a 101-70 record, giving him the second-most wins in franchise history behind only Bud Grant (168). In 1998, the team set the NFL single-season scoring record at 556 points, averaging 34.8 points per game — in large part because of Moss’s 19.0 yards per catch and 17 touchdowns.