Vikings announce full training camp schedule

The Minnesota Vikings will be holding their first training camp at TCO Performance Center. On Tuesday, the team released the complete schedule for camp….

DATE PRACTICE SCHEDULE (Autographs)

Wednesday, July 25 – 10:30 – 11:30 am – Walk-thru – practice: 2:45 – 4:30 pm

Thursday, July 26 -10:30 – 11:30 am – Walk-thru – practice: 2:45 – 4:30 pm

Friday, July 27 – 9:00 – 10:45 am

Saturday, July 28 – 10:30 – 11:30 am – Walk-thru – practice: 2:45 – 5:00 pm

Sunday, July 29 – 10:30 – 11:30 am – Walk-thru (Defensive Tackles) – practice: 2:45 – 5:00 pm

Monday, July 30 – 10:30 – 11:30 am – Walk-thru (Tight Ends) – practice: 2:45 – 5:00 pm

Tuesday, July 31 – 10:30 – 11:30 am – Walk-thru (Running Backs) – practice: 2:45 – 5:00 pm

Wednesday, August 1 – Players Day Off

Thursday, August 2 – 10:30 – 11:30 am – Walk-thru (Offensive Line) – practice: 2:45 – 5:00 pm

Friday, August 3 – 10:30 – 11:30 am – Walk-thru (Defensive Ends) – practice: 2:45 – 5:00 pm

****Saturday, August 4 – 10:30 – 11:30 am – Walk-thru – 7:15 – 9:30 pm (Night practice in TCO Stadium)

Sunday, August 5 – Players Day Off

Monday, August 6 – 10:30 – 11:30 am – Walk-thru (Cornerbacks) – practice: 2:45 – 5:00 pm

Tuesday, August 7 – 10:30 – 11:30 am – Walk-thru (Quarterbacks) – practice: 2:45 – 5:00 pm

Wednesday, August 8 – 10:30 – 11:30 am – Walk-thru (Wide Receivers) – practice: 2:45 – 5:00 pm

Thursday, August 9 – 10:30 – 11:30 am – Walk-thru (Linebackers) – practice: 2:45 – 5:00 pm

Friday, August 10 -Travel to Denver

Saturday, August 11 – Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos – 8:00 pm CT

Sunday, August 12 – Players Day Off

Monday, August 13 – 10:30 – 11:30 am – Walk-thru (Safeties) – practice: 2:45 – 5:00 pm

Tuesday, August 14 – 10:30 – 11:30 am – Walk-thru (Specialists), practice: 2:45 – 5:00 pm

Wednesday, August 15 – 10:30 – 11:30 am – Walk-thru – 2:45 – 5:00 pm – Joint practice with Jacksonville

Thursday, August 16 10:30 – 11:30 am – Walk-thru – 2:45 – 5:00 pm – Joint practice with Jacksonville

****Saturday, August 18 – Jacksonville Jaguars at Minnesota Vikings – Noon CT

Sunday, August 19 – Players Day Off

Monday, August 20 -TBD