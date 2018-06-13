Vikings OC: Receiver Brandon Zylstra ‘continues to impress’

Beyond stars Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, the Minnesota Vikings’ wide receiver battle is pretty wide open as the Vikings wrap up minicamp.

One of the players standing out so far is former CFL All-Star Brandon Zylstra, a 25-year-old who played college football at Concordia-Moorhead.

“He made a heck of a catch on the left sideline today,” offensive coordinator John DeFilippo said. “That guy continue to impress, he continues to impress. The more that he starts to understand the speed of the NFL game, he’s a big strong guy. People are going to have a hard time getting up in his face and pressing him. He has tremendous hands, he’s smart. He’s one of the guys that can line up anywhere, we could put him at any position.”

In OTA and minicamp reps, the CFL’s leading receiver last year has shown the ability to use his 6-foot-3, 220-pound frame and win 50-50 balls.

During rookie minicamp, head coach Mike Zimmer also said Zylstra made a strong first impression and pointed out that his ability on special teams could be a deciding factor.

“Running routes, catching the ball, he looks quick. Smart guy, tough,” Zimmer said. “He is out here today. I asked him, ‘Are you going to play special teams or are you just going to try to be a receiver?’ He said ‘No, he is going to play.’ I said ‘OK, we’ll see.’ That will be a big thing for him, too, is to learn how to play special teams. He has been impressive so far.”