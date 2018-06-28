Which Vikings players will be impacted by contract extensions?

On Wednesday, the Minnesota Vikings announced they signed Danielle Hunter to a long-term contract extension. Reports put the deal at an average annual value of $14.5 million over five years. That leaves Anthony Barr and Stefon Diggs stars who are unsigned following the 2018 season. If the Vikings figure a way to sign both, there are a number of players whose futures could be affected because of cap constraints. Let’s have a look…

(All contract information via OverTheCap.com)

TE, Kyle Rudolph

The Vikings’ reliable tight end has a $7.6 million cap hit in 2019 and there is zero cap penalty if the team chooses to release him following this season. If John DeFilippo’s offense comes as advertised, Rudolph could be a significant piece, which might keep him from being open to restructuring his deal. The best option might end up being an extension.

DE, Everson Griffen

Following a terrific 13-sack season, the Vikings have to be thrilled with the way Griffen has aged, but his 2019 situation opens the door for a restructure. He’s set to have a $11.9 million cap hit with only $1.2 million in dead money. From 2019, his dead money goes down from $800,000 in 2020 to $400,000 in 2021 and $0 in 2022. Griffen’s cap number goes up each year, topping out at $15.5 million when he’s 35 years old.

CB, Trae Waynes

The Vikings picked up Waynes’ fifth-year option, keeping him with the team through the 2019 season. He will make $9.1 million on the cap next season — a reasonable price for a solid starting corner. Beyond next season, it’s hard to say if the Vikings could afford their former first-round pick. This year’s first-rounder Mike Hughes could eventually be in line to take his place.

S, Andrew Sendejo

Sendejo had the best season of his career in 2017, but he could end up a cap casualty if that performance isn’t repeated in 2018. He’s set to have a $5.5 million cap hit with zero dead money if he’s let go. The Vikings haven’t made any attempt to find a future replacement, which could ultimately mean he lands a restructure or extension past 2019.

RG, Mike Remmers

The Vikings’ 2017 free agent acquisition will have a $6.3 million cap hit in 2019 and only $1.8 million in dead money. If Remmers performs admirably at guard, there’s a chance that his deal stays the same, but as the team searches for every penny, he could be a restructure candidate.

WR, Adam Thielen

If the Vikings sign Stefon Diggs to a deal worth around $12 million annually, Thielen would have a very, very good case to ask for a new contract, even though his extension signed last offseason isn’t up until 2020. Thielen, who had 91 catches last year, will have a base salary of just $3.8 million in 2019.