Vikings sign Danielle Hunter to contract extension

The Minnesota Vikings are locking another piece to their defensive core: defensive end Danielle Hunter.

The Vikings on Wednesday announced that they’ve agreed to terms on a contract extension with Hunter.

It’s worth a reported $72 million over 5 years, with $40 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. That includes a $15 million signing bonus, Rapoport said.

The Vikings drafted Hunter out of LSU as a raw, athletic “project” pass rusher. He’s blossomed under head coach Mike Zimmer, and this year is expected to be a big part of what figures to be one of the best defensive lines in the NFL.

Hunter joins Harrison Smith, Everson Griffen, Xavier Rhodes and Eric Kendricks as defensive players the Vikings drafted and have signed to a lucrative contract. Anthony Barr, meanwhile, has yet to sign his big-money deal in Minnesota.