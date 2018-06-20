LISTEN NOW

vikings

Previous Story 5 things Vikings fans need to know about attending training camp in Eagan

Vikings sign rookie linebacker from Southern Utah

By Judd Zulgad | @1500ESPNJudd June 20, 2018 3:09 pm
Oct 31, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; A detailed view of a Minnesota Vikings helmet before a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings signed linebacker Mike Needham on Wednesday and waived-injured undrafted rookie free agent Hercules Mata’afa after the defensive end suffered a torn ACL during the offseason program.

Needham, who is 6-foot-3, 224 pounds, took part in the Arizona Cardinals rookie minicamp after going undrafted.

Needham had 100 tackles, including 69 solo, seven tackles for a loss and seven pass breakups in 2017 at Southern Utah. He had a team-high 76 tackles with five interceptions and three sacks in 2016.

Topics:
Vikings vikings



vikings

Previous Story 5 things Vikings fans need to know about attending training camp in Eagan