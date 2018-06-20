Vikings sign rookie linebacker from Southern Utah

The Vikings signed linebacker Mike Needham on Wednesday and waived-injured undrafted rookie free agent Hercules Mata’afa after the defensive end suffered a torn ACL during the offseason program.

Needham, who is 6-foot-3, 224 pounds, took part in the Arizona Cardinals rookie minicamp after going undrafted.

Needham had 100 tackles, including 69 solo, seven tackles for a loss and seven pass breakups in 2017 at Southern Utah. He had a team-high 76 tackles with five interceptions and three sacks in 2016.