49ers will be without Reuben Foster vs. Vikings in opener

We are still two months away from the NFL regular season, but the Minnesota Vikings just caught their first break of the year. The NFL announced Tuesday it has suspended San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Reuben Foster for the first two games of the season.

Foster’s absence could have a significant impact on the Vikings’ opening day opponent. Last season Pro Football Focus ranked him the fourth best inside linebacker in the NFL.

“I accept the League’s decision and am sorry that my mistakes have hurt my team,” Foster said in a statement. “I have a responsibility to the 49ers, our fans and our community, and I am committed to learning from this situation and making better choices in the future. The support I have received over the last five months has been humbling, and I do not take it for granted.”

Foster will return to the 49ers on Monday, September 17.

San Francisco’s defense ranked 25th in points allowed last season and 24th in yards allowed.