Cousins, DeFilippo break down what makes Stefon Diggs successful

If you were looking for a Ph. D level course on the skills required to have success as a wide receiver, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and offensive coordinator John DeFilippo gave one on Tuesday when talking about Stefon Diggs, who just signed a five-year contract extension with the Vikings.

The Vikings’ franchise quarterback went into detail about Diggs’ ability to run any route that’s asked of him.

“If he had [only] one route that jumped out, I don’t think he gets the contract that they offered him,” Cousins said. “It’s because he can run the entire route tree at a level that would warrant wanting him around. Whether it’s a nine-yard stop route, a double-move, a three-step slant, whether it’s a post…the ability to track the ball, go get the football, play bigger than his frame, he can do just about everything.”

DeFilippo talked about why Diggs, who had eight touchdowns last year, was so effective in the red zone.

“Number one is his speed,” DeFilippo said. “I think corners in this league have a really hard time knowing that he may run by [them] on a fade route, so they are going to give him a bit of cushion, which opens up room for quick outs, slants, gives him room to catch and run with the football. He’s strong enough to be able to catch and run with the football, break a tackle and dive into the end zone. So his overall speed and explosiveness is why you see some free access on him in the red zone.”

Both the QB and the OC emphasized Diggs’ ability to track the ball. The Vikings’ newly-signed receiver was tops in the NFL in contested catches and brought in over 50 percent of passes thrown over 15 yards.

“Great natural hands, good short area quickness and agility, long speed, ability to track the ball in the air very well,” Cousins said. “He’s a seasoned veteran, understands the game. He’s played in big moments.”

The top catch rate on contested catches a year ago! pic.twitter.com/rp1KJW6Pnf — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) July 31, 2018

For several years, Vikings teammates and coaches have raved about Diggs’ commitment to his craft. As a 2015 fifth-round pick, he was inactive for the first three games of his rookie year, but quickly took big steps forward toward being a top receiver.

“I love that guy,” DeFilippo said. “He’s exactly what you want in a player — and in my mind, a superstar player. He is smart. He loves football. He’s assignment sound. Coachable. He’s got a lot of energy. Explosive and he catches the football. That describes pretty good receivers in this league.”

Cousins pointed out what a large part of Diggs’ success comes from the time spent away from the field.

“We were here until 9:15 last night doing install and I’ve been a part of locker rooms where by nine o’clock some of your guys are sleeping in the back row, not taking notes, not paying attention, they’re basically checked out, texting or whatever,” Cousins said. “That’s just not him. That’s not these guys. So nine o’clock at night when we’re installing the 100th play of the install, he’s still taking notes, he’s listening, if the coach has a point to make, he’s writing it down. He’s taking the coaching and translating it to the field the next day.

“He’s out here when I motion him in in walk-through to block the safety, there’s a sense of urgency, it matters to him, it’s not just a walk-through to go through the motions,” Cousins said.