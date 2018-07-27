Dalvin Cook and the art of stealing yards with screens

When it comes to offensive philosophy, three letters have defined the NFL offseason: R-P-O.

Following the Philadelphia Eagles’ victory over the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, there has been a flood of analysis, video breakdowns and talking points surrounding Run/Pass Option plays. Every deep dive into the expectations for the 2018 Minnesota Vikings’ offense includes an extensive look at RPOs.

One of the key elements of an RPO is getting the ball out fast. Backup quarterback Nick Foles was able to make reads and march down the field with quick throws, many of which came on underneath routes or slants.

While new offensive coordinator John DeFilippo is likely to bring some of Philly’s Run/Pass Option concepts North to Minnesota, the Vikings. But RPOs will be just one way DeFilippo can find ways to create yards through scheme.

The most effective way former OC Pat Shurmur created yards for his quarterback was through screen passes.

According to Pro Football Focus’ QB Annual, 30 percent of Case Keenum’s passes left his hand in under two seconds and on those throws he produced a 96.7 rating. He managed a 100.7 rating on throws behind the line of scrimmage, per PFF, and he was in the top five in value created by “non-NFL throws,” which simply refer to passes that can be recreated by just about any quarterback a la screen passes.

You might argue that the Vikings will be able to create more value with “NFL throws” now that Kirk Cousins is under center, but the former Washington quarterback threw passes under two seconds 29 percent of the time and had a 109.5 rating on throws behind the line of scrimmage. His ex head coach Jay Gruden masterminded ways to get playmakers the ball on short throws. Per ESPN Splits, running back Chris Thompson caught 21 passes behind the line and averaged 13.5 yards per catch on those throws.

DeFilippo is no stranger to screens. When he was the offensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns in 2015, running back Duke Johnson caught 61 passes from quarterbacks Josh McCown, Johnny Manziel and Austin Davis.

“I’ve done the job before… on a team where you really had to manufacture yards and find ways to get guys open,” DeFilippo said following minicamp. “Was it a great situation at the time? No. Was it perfect? No. At the same time, I think it really helped to prepare how to coach. When you do get that opportunity when you do have guys that maybe are the next step up in terms of ability, I think it helps to take some of those ideas to manufacture yards and feed the ball in their hands.”

Whether you have Josh McCown or Aaron Rodgers, offensive coordinators around the NFL all have to find ways to manufacture yards through screen passes. Take for example, Tom Brady, who PFF calculated only half of his throws were “NFL throws.” Alex Smith came it at a mere 35 percent.

So the teams that can best manufacture yards have a big advantage. The No. 1 quarterback who gained the most value from “non-NFL throws” was Drew Brees. Head coach Sean Payton worked the ball repeatedly to star running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram.

This brings us to Dalvin Cook.

DeFilippo will have an opportunity to steal a large number of yards without requiring NFL throws from Cousins simply by having one of the NFL’s most talented running backs.

In three-and-a-half games before suffering an ACL tear, Cook gained 354 yards rushing on 74 carries and caught 11 passes for 90 yards — all of which came on throws that traveled fewer than 10 yards.

“His offense he wants to get the best guys the ball in their hand every time,” Cook said. “He’s going to get the matchups he wants and that’s what we all want. We want to get the matchups and we want to make plays for our team to help us win football games. That’s just Coach Flip’s offense.”

In minicamp, head coach Mike Zimmer insinuated that he wants to see Cook be very involved via the screen passing game.

“We talked about adding more screens, and we ran quite a few more today, so that’s been good,” Zimmer said.

What makes Cook a strong candidate for the screen game isn’t just his hands, but his ability to make opponents pay for the slightest mixup. Shurmur was able to design screens that would cause a moment of confusion, which Cook would turn into a massive gain.

Take the play below against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Technically this is not a screen pass, rather an example of Cook making the Bucs pay for that second of hesitation.

The Vikings line up in a run look with two tight ends to the quarterback’s right, only one wide receiver and a fullback. You might see this type of personnel package at the goal line.

Fullback CJ Ham and tight end Kyle Rudolph both blocking left gives the indication of a run play to the left side or counter back to the right. Instead Keenum fakes a handoff and rolls right.

Notice that the safety coming hard toward the line of scrimmage has to slam on the breaks and change direction. His aggression gave Cook the window he needed to burst into the second level for 36 yards.

Here is what the play looks like on paper. You can see clearly the goal is to draw the defense one way and slip Cook out into space.

(Play design tool via PlayartPro.com)

Now here’s a look at a screen pass that uses the same idea. The fullback (which is Kyle Rudolph on this play) comes across the formation causing the Bucs’ safety to take a hard step to his right. That gives center Pat Elflein enough time to get out into space and block him. Ultimately the safety avoids Elflein’s block, but Cook still meets him flat-footed and slips by for an additional five yards.

On the play design below, you can see how Shurmur created space by having both receivers run go routes, taking the cornerback playing cover-3 over the top of Diggs out of the play. Adam Thielen, the slot receiver, runs across the field, taking the slot corner with him and completely away from the ball.

If DeFilippo is coming from a team in Philly that used some creative screens. Appearing on the Purple Podcast, author of The Philadelphia Eagles 2017 Third Down Manual Bobby Peters talked about how the Eagles confused opponents with screens. He cited a touchdown pass by Carson Wentz to running back Corey Clement against the Denver Broncos.

“It pops out in my head as one of my personal favorites that the Eagles ran,” Peters said.

Peters explains the play:

“They used it in the red zone. Play-action to the running back from an under-center look. The fullback in an offset-I runs a flat route. The running back will pretend like he’s blocking the defensive end, the offensive line slides away from the play-fake. The tackle and guard will release t the next level. The running back will bluff the defensive end and sift inside a little bit. The quarterback gives him a quick flip and it’s off to the races.

Here is the play design:

In this case, the player that the Eagles were looking to make over-aggressive was defensive end Von Miller.

“He came straight up field and ran right at Wentz…it’s a good concept against aggressive defensive ends,” Peters said.

Last year the Vikings had the Jerick McKinnon handle the majority of screens and short passes out of the backfield. He averaged an impressive 7.0 yards per catch on 29 receptions behind the line of scrimmage, according to ESPN splits. With respect to his talents, Cook beat McKinnon out for the No. 1 job in training camp last year and gave no indications of handing it back over the first four games.

Cook’s burst and ability to make people miss stands out in an age of terrific running backs.

Another part of the second-year running back’s game that gives DeFilippo chances to be unpredictable: pass blocking.

“I think that when you see a young player that understands protections the way he does at an early age, I think that’s really unique,” DeFilippo said. “Obviously he has the pass catching ability that we’ve all seen, but a lot of times when you play that running back position I think pass protection sometimes gets overlooked.”

If Cook is the centerpiece of the Vikings’ running and screen/short passing game, there won’t be much that’s overlooked about him by the end of the year.