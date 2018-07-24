ESPN QB project ranks Cousins as Tier 3 quarterback

On Tuesday ESPN released its NFL QB Tier Rankings project.

Mike Sando took a poll of 10 general managers, five head coaches, 10 coordinators, 10 senior personnel executives, five QB coaches and 10 others with job titles ranging from assistant coach to salary-cap manager to analytics director.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins rated as the 15th best quarterback and top third-tier QB.

Sando quoted three sources on Cousins, one of which scrutinized his ability in the pocket.

“My biggest problem with Cousins is he is just so unaggressive in the pocket,” an offensive coordinator said. “When people get around him and they squeeze in, he looks like he weighs 160. That was Case Keenum’s strength. He made more plays out of plays that could have been a sack. I don’t know if Cousins makes those plays, but Cousins will get some balls thrown quicker.”

Another voter said he expects Cousins to be better than he was in Washington.

“Cousins has had no run game at all the last couple years and has been really productive,” a personnel director said. “You put him in Minnesota and think ideally he will be a better player. As far as the Super Bowl, that is the expectation. I don’t think so, but he will be a good quarterback for them.”

Coincidentally Cousins is tied at No. 15 with Alex Smith, who Washington acquired to replace him.

Some of the quarterbacks just ahead of Cousins are less experienced. Houston starter DeShaun Watson rated 14th and Jimmy Garoppolo came in 13th. The Vikings’ starting QB ranked just ahead of Eli Manning and Dak Prescott.

The ESPN poll only rated four quarterbacks in the first tier: Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Ben Roethlisberger.

Former Vikings QB Case Keenum came in 23rd and Sam Bradford was rated 28th.