Injured Elflein still building chemistry with Cousins

One of the relationships we rarely talk about in the NFL is between the center and quarterback, but ask players at either position and they will make much of the need for chemistry.

With starting center Pat Elflein on the Physically Unable to Perform list as he recovers from ankle and shoulder surgery, the second-year lineman is finding ways to work closely with new quarterback Kirk Cousins.

“We’re in meetings together, we talk about it, I’ve been out here standing next to him at practice,” Elflein said. “Going over calls, the sequence, how a play operates with protections and different looks. We’ve been talking about it. That’s the best way to build [chemistry] right now if you can get game reps or practice reps. We’re doing what we can to build that chemistry and kind of what his thought process is and what mine is and converging those together to make it a well-oiled machine.”

Cousins came to camp early to work with the rookies at TCO Performance Center before the veterans take the field on Saturday. He will be working with Nick Easton until Elflein is ready to take the field — though the former Ohio State standout did not discuss a potential timeline for his return.

“Pat’s locker is two or three down from mine, so many times we’ll debrief after practice, or in the morning I’ll say that this came up yesterday and ask what you would have done in that situation that we talked about after practice,” Cousins said following minicamp. “We catch up with each other now and then, but I’m sure that when he gets healthy and is back at camp there will be a lot of catching up to do because we haven’t been getting those reps together every day.”

Elflein is no stranger to adapting to new quarterbacks. Last year he worked with Sam Bradford through the entire training camp and in Week 1, then had to pivot to protecting Case Keenum.

“It’s putting the time in with those guys,” Elflein said. “You put the time in to know how they think and how they see defenses because the guys up front and the guy getting the snap have to be on the same page. You have to work with guys to know what their train of thought is. You work at that. You spend hours and hours of meeting time, of practice time, film time getting on that same page so when you’re out there everyone is thinking the same thing.”

Like the rest of the offensive line, Elflein will be asked to face the challenge of working with a new QB while dealing with the loss of offensive line coach Tony Sparano. Last season, Elflein credited Sparano with his quick adaptation to the NFL.

“Tony made me a better player, a better man, took me to places that I couldn’t go as a player and as a man,” Elflein said. “It wasn’t just football with him. He really cared about his players, the well-being of his players. It hurts. It hurts.”