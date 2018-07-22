LISTEN NOW

vikings

Previous Story Vikings O-line coach Tony Sparano has died Next Story Tony Sparano’s role in Vikings’ magical 2017 season won’t be forgotten

Mike Zimmer, Rick Spielman release statements on passing of Tony Sparano

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler July 22, 2018 3:15 pm

The Minnesota Vikings released statements from head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman on the unexpected passing of offensive line coach Tony Sparano on Sunday.

“I love Tony Sparano. He was a great teacher, a grinder of a worker and had a toughness and fighting spirit that showed in our linemen. He was a great husband, father and grandfather and a great friend to me. This is just sinking in for us but Tony will be sorely missed by all.” – Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer

“I am at a loss for words with Tony’s sudden passing. Tony loved the game of football and his players. More importantly, he was a strong man of faith who treasured his family. My heart is with the Sparanos today. As an organization we will support them in whatever ways we can.” – Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman

Former Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur also released a statement:

Many current Vikings and players who played for Sparano have sent statements via Twitter. Here are some of their comments:

Topics:
vikings



vikings

Previous Story Vikings O-line coach Tony Sparano has died Next Story Tony Sparano’s role in Vikings’ magical 2017 season won’t be forgotten