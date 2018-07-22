Mike Zimmer, Rick Spielman release statements on passing of Tony Sparano

The Minnesota Vikings released statements from head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman on the unexpected passing of offensive line coach Tony Sparano on Sunday.

“I love Tony Sparano. He was a great teacher, a grinder of a worker and had a toughness and fighting spirit that showed in our linemen. He was a great husband, father and grandfather and a great friend to me. This is just sinking in for us but Tony will be sorely missed by all.” – Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer

“I am at a loss for words with Tony’s sudden passing. Tony loved the game of football and his players. More importantly, he was a strong man of faith who treasured his family. My heart is with the Sparanos today. As an organization we will support them in whatever ways we can.” – Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman

Former Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur also released a statement:

Coach Pat Shurmur shares his thoughts on the passing of Tony Sparano. pic.twitter.com/6BXPdQcaxv — New York Giants (@Giants) July 22, 2018

Many current Vikings and players who played for Sparano have sent statements via Twitter. Here are some of their comments:

You will truly be missed by your loved ones, the guys you coached and the ones you’ve impacted over the years coach Sparano. Calm, cool and always wearing your shades no matter how dark the room was. Thank you for caring about the us as individuals and not just athletes 🙏🏾. — Teddy Bridgewater (@teddyb_h2o) July 22, 2018

Devastated to hear the news about Coach Sparano passing. Praying for his family through this tough time. — Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) July 22, 2018

At a lost for words regarding the news about coach Sparano. Had the honor to work with him 3 out of 5 years and I’m grateful. Many many prayers and well wishes to his family right now. I… https://t.co/Mg3nYEYLCY — Latavius Murray (@LataviusM) July 22, 2018

Sporano Family I am so sorry for your loss. Coach believed in me, trusted me, and stuck with me as a rookie. He would check on my family every HC and QB meeting we would have! He was a great man! I love you coach! — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) July 22, 2018

Coach Sparano helped me grow so much as a player, and as a man. I still can’t really wrap my head around that he is gone. Thanks for all your help coach! My thoughts and prayers are with your family. RIP Coach. https://t.co/uPIbQIi3FE — Jeremiah Sirles (@Sirles71_HSKR) July 22, 2018

Thoughts and prayers to Mrs. Sparano, his family and everyone in the @Vikings organization.. life’s precious and we just never know when it’s our time.. RIP Coach.. https://t.co/vOzlSoUTlq — Kyle Rudolph (@KyleRudolph82) July 22, 2018

Damn I’m at a loss for words RIP coach Sparano taught me so much not just about football about life also one of the biggest reasons why I signed with the @RAIDERS was because of you coach thanks for everything love you coach RIP — Donald Penn (@DPENN70) July 22, 2018

Our hearts are heavy hearing about the passing of coach Sparano. He was a great coach/mentor/friend. I will always look back fondly on the time I spent under his guidance. Thoughts and… https://t.co/nlhwpdwtHR — Mike Remmers (@mremmers74) July 22, 2018

We lost a great man today in our football family. I was only around coach Tony Sparano for a year. But left a lasting impact on my life. Football meant a lot to him but family was everything. My prayers go out to his family. 😢 — Maurice Jones-Drew (@MJD) July 22, 2018

Man… I’m in total shock. RIP Tony Sparano. Hell of a coach and person. Had so much love for the game and the people around him. He will be truly missed by many people. — Brandon Fusco (@BrandonFusco) July 22, 2018

Prayers for the Sparano family upon hearing of the loss Coach Sparano. Spent the 2017 training camp with him and the @Vikings Learned a lot from him in such a short period of time….RIP. #OLinePride #OLine pic.twitter.com/8GRCc2TfN8 — Kevin Mawae (@KevinMawae) July 22, 2018