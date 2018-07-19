Miraculous finish earns Vikings an ESPY for “Best Moment”

The last-second 61-yard touchdown that gave the Vikings an improbable victory over New Orleans in the NFC Divisional playoffs last January earned the team an ESPY for “Best Moment” on Wednesday night at ESPN’s awards show.

Quarterback Case Keenum, who is now with Denver, and wide receiver Stefon Diggs accepted the award at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. There were 10 seconds remaining in the game and the Vikings trailed by one when Keenum hit Diggs to provide the miraculous finish.

The other candidates for “Best Moment” included Notre Dame winning the NCAA women’s Final Four on buzzer beaters in the semifinal round and championship; the Vegas Golden Knights defeating Winnipeg to advance to the Stanley Cup final; and the University of Maryland, Baltimore County becoming the first No. 16 seed to topple a No. 1 seed (Virginia) in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.