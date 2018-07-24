The official 2018 Mr. Mankato odds

While the Minnesota Vikings are no longer holding training camp in Mankato, we at 1500ESPN will carry on the age-old tradition of naming a “Mr. Mankato.” The award goes to the player who is either drafted in the third round or later or goes undrafted and has the most outstanding performance during training camp. KSTP-TV’s Chris Long has put official odds on the competition. Here are your contenders….

CB, Holton Hill

Ranked as ESPN’s No. 1 undrafted free agent, Hill will have a shot to make the team. The former Texas defensive back is known as a top-notch tackler and playmaker, who could shine so long as his off-field issues aren’t a problem.

Odds: 3-1 – Almost certain to have impact, Mr Mankato campaign depends on reps

WR, Brandon Zylstra

A former CFL star, the former Concordia-Moorhead receiver will take a swing at carrying over his skills to the NFL. He doesn’t have breakaway speed, but does have excellent hands and instincts.

Odds: 3-1 – Fan expectation is Adam Thielen 2.0

WR, Korey Robertson

One of the Vikings’ highest paid undrafted free agents, Robertson gained 1,106 yards last season with 12 touchdowns for Southern Miss. He possesses excellent strength and a unique ability to break tackles and make plays after the catch. An open competition at depth receiver opens the door for Robertson to shine.

Odds: 5-1 – Could run away w/ Mr M honors with a few ‘splash’ plays in Eagan

K, Daniel Carlson

The Vikings surprised everyone by picking Carlson in the fifth round despite having an established veteran kicker in Kai Forbath. While Carlson struggled in his final year hitting just 74 percent of his field goals at Auburn, he has a massive leg and could wow during camp and preseason.

Odds: 4-1 – Will get every chance to unseat Forbath

RB, Mike Boone

While he was never a 1,000-yard back at Cincinnati, Boone has impressive athletic traits that could make him stand out. Similar to Roc Thomas, he will get plenty of chances in the backfield with a spot open.

Odds: 10-1 – May not be enough reps behind Cook to shine

RB, Roc Thomas

A former five-star recruit, Thomas left Auburn for Jacksonville State to get more playing time. He dominated lower competition and brings both rushing and receiving skill to the table. He will battle with Mike Boone and Mack Brown for the No. 3 running back slot.

Odds: 10-1 – Same as w/ Boone… just might not see enough reps to gain spotlight

TE, Tyler Conklin

A sure-handed tight end, Conklin will be battling with veteran Blake Bell for the No. 3 tight end spot. At Central Michigan, he racked up back-to-back seasons with more than 500 yards receiving and at least five touchdowns. The Vikings’ fifth-round pick should see plenty of preseason action.

Odds: 6-1 – DeFilippo’s multi-TE packages will put Conklin on full display

QB, Kyle Sloter

The Vikings signed Sloter after he put together an impressive preseason with the Denver Broncos last year. It’s likely that every preseason fourth quarter and the fourth preseason game will belong to him.

Odds: 8-1 – Will be in position to look good late in preseason games

WR, Cayleb Jones

In last year’s camp, Jones stood out enough to land a practice squad job. With some experience around the team and the ability to go up and get it, Jones could stand out. It’s unclear how a four-game suspension could affect his chances.

Odds: 10-1 – Tall deep threat will earn fair share of “ooohs” from fans in Eagan

DT, Jalyn Holmes

The Vikings picked Holmes early in the fourth round with plans to move him from defensive end to defensive tackle. His size/quickness combination gives the Ohio State product a chance to work his way into the D-line rotation if he has a big preseason.

Odds: 16-1 – Might not see enough frontline reps to make splash

WR, Jake Wieneke

The 6-foot-4 Maple Grove native was impressive at South Dakota State, becoming the first player in program history to earn All-American honors in all four college seasons. With a 4.67 40-yard dash, he will have to prove that he can go-up-and-get-it at the NFL level.

Odds: 10-1 – Another potential Adam Thielen-esque receiver

WR, Chad Beebe

A slot receiver and punt returner at Northern Illinois, Beebe did not put up huge numbers, topping out at 28 catches in his senior year. His best shot is standing out on special teams.

Odds: 20-1 – Special team plays would need to be pretty special to win

DE, Ade Aruna

The Vikings’ seventh-round pick has outstanding athleticism but he is unpolished. Aruna totaled just 11 sacks in four years at Toledo.

Odds: 20-1 – This year’s version of 2017 Tashawn Bower?

WR, Jeff Badet

Oklahoma’s deep-threat receiver averaged 16.5 yards per catch during his college career and clocked a ridiculous 4.27 40-yard dash, but he only grabbed 26 passes last year for the Sooners.

Odds: 30-1 – There’s always a scorching-fast WR on the list with a chance to steal the show

DT, Ifeadi Odenigbo

Odenigbo spent last season on the practice squad and will have a shot this year to make the team with big preseason production.

Odds: 30-1 – Crowded 2nd-unit will make it tough to earn much time in spotlight

S, Jack Tocho

The Vikings cut Tocho, a 2017 seventh-rounder, and then brought him back toward the end of last season. He’s transitioning from corner in college to a safety. There isn’t much room for another safety on the roster, but he will see a good amount of playing time in the preseason.

Odds: 30-1 – Was 12-1 last year, but never had much chance to shine

FIELD: 40-1 – While the field is always an interesting odds play, few skill position players makes it a tough pick this season

LB, Garrett Dooley

CB, Craig James

S, Trevon Mathis

OG, Colby Gossett

DT, Curtis Cothran

OG, Chris Gonzalez

TE, Tyler Hoppes

S, Tray Matthews

QB, Peter Pujals

FB, Johnny Stanton

LB, Brett Taylor

DE, Jonathan Wynn

LB, Mike Needham

OL, Dieugot Joseph

TE, Josiah Price