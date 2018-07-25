O’Neill: Sparano’s emphasis on details will stay with Vikings’ O-line

Offensive lineman Brian O’Neill, a second-round pick from Pittsburgh, only spent a few weeks working with offensive line coach Tony Sparano, who passed away on Sunday.

But on Wednesday, the rookie tackle said Sparano’s lessons from Day 1 will stay with him.

“The mindset that it requires to be a successful pro day in and day out,” O’Neill said. “Nobody brought more energy than him. Nobody was more excited to be here than him. That’s something that we’re going to take with us. It takes so much to have a successful offensive line. It takes so much to have even a successful practice, especially against this defense. All the things he taught us in terms of preparing for each day, I think that’s something that’s going to stick with the group and it’s something that even the vets have passed along in the past couple days.”

Sparano was hired by the Vikings in 2016. Last season he led the offensive line’s turnaround, especially behind the quick growth of rookie Pat Elflein. O’Neill talked about Sparano’s emphasis on building each day, which is a message that Elflein and other veterans will be carrying on and passing down to younger players.

“Once you fix one thing for one day, that has to stay the same for the next day, but you have to get better at the next thing,” O’Neill said. “For him it’s always snapping those pieces together…that’s something even veterans work on every day, whether it’s how much weight they’re putting on whatever foot or where they are placing their hands, whatever it is. It’s the little details that [Sparano] was constantly, constantly, constantly all over us and all over them, now they are going to be all over us. Pat is out there all over JP Quinn, who got here 12 hours ago. He’s all over me on these details, details details, because it’s the same stuff coach said.”

One persistent theme among Sparano’s former players is that their coach wasn’t just pushing them on the field, but was relatable to them on a personal level. O’Neill got the same feeling in his short time working with Sparano.

“One of the things he would be encouraging us right now is, we have to keep going, we have to keep playing,” O’Neill said. “He was an incredible coach, an incredible family man. From my short time knowing him, me and Colby [Gossett] were talking this morning, we feel like we know his children and grandchildren well enough to call them by their first names because he talked about them so much and was so proud of them.”