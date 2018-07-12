Pro Football Focus is not high on the Vikings’ offensive line

Every year, Pro Football Focus comes out with offensive line rankings before and after the season. The Minnesota Vikings were ranked 22nd at the conclusion of 2017. They are rated even lower heading into 2018.

PFF author Mike Renner rates the Vikings 28th, ahead of only Buffalo, Seattle, New York Jets and Houston.

Renner wrote:

While the Vikings line certainly made strides in 2017, Case Keenum was still the third-most frequently pressured quarterback in the NFL. After investing heavily in it last offseason, their starting five may very well remain status quo heading into 2018. The only likely change is if second-round pick Brian O’Neill can win the starting right tackle job. Based on his 1-on-1 performances at the Senior Bowl though, where he won only 27 percent of his reps, he may not be NFL ready anytime soon.

The Vikings’ O-line is likely to shape up this way (from left to right): Riley Reiff-Nick Easton-Pat Elflein-Mike Remmers-Rashod Hill. But that could change during training camp. Last year the opening day starters were different than any combination during the preseason.

While Keenum was pressured often last season, some of those pressures were created by the ex-Vikings’ quarterback attempting to make something out of nothing. The Vikings also missed Mike Remmers for several games and lost Nick Easton to injury at two different points.

Center Pat Elflein was not highly graded by PFF last year. However, he also faced 11 of the top 20 rated defensive tackles by PFF in 2017. It would not be a surprise if Elflein and Easton took steps forward in 2018.

Hill is the biggest question mark. An undrafted free agent picked up off Jacksonville’s practice squad in 2016, he only has seven regular season and two postseason starts under his belt.

Other notable ratings: