Projecting the Vikings’ 53-man roster, pre-camp edition

As the Minnesota Vikings get set to take the field for training camp, here is how we expect the roster to shape up when the dust settles. Of course, we will be updating the projected 53 as camp and the preseason go on…

*starters in bold

Quarterbacks

Kirk Cousins, Trevor Siemian, Kyle Sloter

Running backs

Dalvin Cook. Latavius Murray. Mack Brown, CJ Ham

In the hunt: Roc Thomas, Mike Boone

Wide receivers

Stefon Diggs. Adam Thielen, Laquon Treadwell. Kendall Wright, Stacy Coley, Tavarres King

In the hunt: Korey Robertson, Brandon Zylstra, Cayleb Jones

Tight ends

Kyle Rudolph, David Morgan, Blake Bell

In the hunt: Tyler Conklin

Tackles

Rashod Hill, Riley Reiff, Aviante Collins

Guards

Mike Remmers, Nick Easton, Tom Compton, Danny Isidora, Colby Gossett

Centers

Pat Elflein

In the hunt: Cornelius Edison

Defensive ends

Everson Griffen, Danielle Hunter, Brian Robison, Tashawn Bower, Stephen Weatherly

In the hunt: Ifeadi Odenigbo, Ade Aruna

Defensive tackles

Linval Joseph, Sheldon Richardson, Jalyn Holmes, Jaleel Johnson, David Parry

Linebackers

Eric Kendricks, Anthony Barr, Eric Wilson, Devante Downs, Ben Gedeon

In the hunt: Garret Dooley

Cornerbacks

Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes, Mackensie Alexander, Mike Hughes, Terence Newman, Holton Hill

In the hunt: Marcus Sherels

Safeties

Harrison Smith, Andrew Sendejo, Jayron Kearse, Anthony Harris

Special teams

Daniel Carlson, Kevin McDermott, Ryan Quigley

In the hunt: Kai Forbath