Projecting the Vikings’ 53-man roster, pre-camp edition

As the Minnesota Vikings get set to take the field for training camp, here is how we expect the roster to shape up when the dust settles. Of course, we will be updating the projected 53 as camp and the preseason go on…
*starters in bold
Kirk Cousins, Trevor Siemian, Kyle Sloter
Dalvin Cook. Latavius Murray. Mack Brown, CJ Ham
In the hunt: Roc Thomas, Mike Boone
Stefon Diggs. Adam Thielen, Laquon Treadwell. Kendall Wright, Stacy Coley, Tavarres King
In the hunt: Korey Robertson, Brandon Zylstra, Cayleb Jones
Kyle Rudolph, David Morgan, Blake Bell
In the hunt: Tyler Conklin
Rashod Hill, Riley Reiff, Aviante Collins
Mike Remmers, Nick Easton, Tom Compton, Danny Isidora, Colby Gossett
Pat Elflein
In the hunt: Cornelius Edison
Everson Griffen, Danielle Hunter, Brian Robison, Tashawn Bower, Stephen Weatherly
In the hunt: Ifeadi Odenigbo, Ade Aruna
Linval Joseph, Sheldon Richardson, Jalyn Holmes, Jaleel Johnson, David Parry
Eric Kendricks, Anthony Barr, Eric Wilson, Devante Downs, Ben Gedeon
In the hunt: Garret Dooley
Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes, Mackensie Alexander, Mike Hughes, Terence Newman, Holton Hill
In the hunt: Marcus Sherels
Harrison Smith, Andrew Sendejo, Jayron Kearse, Anthony Harris
Daniel Carlson, Kevin McDermott, Ryan Quigley
In the hunt: Kai Forbath