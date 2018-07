ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Minnesota Vikings will sign receiver Stefon Diggs to a five-year contract extension.

Diggs was set to become a free agent following the 2018 season.

Vikings are signing WR Stefom Diggs to a five-year extension that ties him to Minnesota for the next six seasons, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 31, 2018

