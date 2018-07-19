Report: Vikings have deal in place with first-round pick Hughes

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that the Minnesota Vikings have agreed in principle to a contract with first-round pick Mike Hughes.

The Vikings’ rookie cornerback was selected 30th overall in the 2018 draft. He spent OTAs and minicamp rotating between inside and outside cornerback and will battle with Mackensie Alexander for the starting nickel spot. He could also end up as the team’s punt returner with a strong camp and preseason performance.