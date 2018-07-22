LISTEN NOW

Vikings O-line coach Tony Sparano has died

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler July 22, 2018 11:56 am

Minnesota Vikings offensive line coach Tony Sparano passed away unexpectedly Sunday morning, according to a team release.

Sparano joined the Vikings in 2016 following stints with eight different NFL teams throughout his career. He was the head coach of the Miami Dolphins between 2008 and 2011. He is the only NFL head coach to lead a team to the playoffs the year following a one-win season.

Owners Mark and Zygi Wilf released this statement:

“Our hearts go out to Jeanette and the entire Sparano family as we all mourn the loss of Tony. Tony was a passionate and driven individual who cared deeply about his family, and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Tony’s presence within the Vikings organization will be deeply missed. We are only thinking of Tony’s family during this incredibly difficult time. We ask that the entire NFL and Vikings family keep the Sparanos in their thoughts.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Sparano went to the hospital with chest pains on Thursday.

Sparano was 56 years old.

