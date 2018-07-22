Vikings O-line coach Tony Sparano has died

Minnesota Vikings offensive line coach Tony Sparano passed away unexpectedly Sunday morning, according to a team release.

Sparano joined the Vikings in 2016 following stints with eight different NFL teams throughout his career. He was the head coach of the Miami Dolphins between 2008 and 2011. He is the only NFL head coach to lead a team to the playoffs the year following a one-win season.

Owners Mark and Zygi Wilf released this statement:

“Our hearts go out to Jeanette and the entire Sparano family as we all mourn the loss of Tony. Tony was a passionate and driven individual who cared deeply about his family, and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Tony’s presence within the Vikings organization will be deeply missed. We are only thinking of Tony’s family during this incredibly difficult time. We ask that the entire NFL and Vikings family keep the Sparanos in their thoughts.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Sparano went to the hospital with chest pains on Thursday.

1/2 More details on tragic passing of Vikings’ OL coach Tony Sparano, via @mortreport. Sparano complained about chest pains this weekend and went to hospital Thursday. Doctors did tests, but released him Friday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 22, 2018

2/2 Tony Sparano and his wife, Jeannette, were about to leave for church this morning when she found him unconscious in their kitchen. She tried CPR, but he could not be revived. He was 56. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 22, 2018

Sparano was 56 years old.

With deep regret the Minnesota Vikings announce that Offensive Line Coach Tony Sparano unexpectedly passed away early this morning.https://t.co/AEjLksRoUp pic.twitter.com/sCJtnEvCVA — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) July 22, 2018