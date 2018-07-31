Stefon Diggs kept his promise

When everyone had cleared the practice field, sidelines and stands at TCO Performance Center, Stefon Diggs’ family was all that remained. With the sun low in the sky, they wandered slowly back toward the hospitality area set up for players’ loved ones. The turf they walked on must have felt like a cloud.

Over the past four years, they have watched Stefon go from a camp body to a starter to a star. And in the last six months, he grew from a player who only Minnesota Vikings fans fully appreciated to a household name via the Minneapolis Miracle. On Tuesday, his journey came full circle as he went from a player hoping for a long-term contract to the 10th highest paid receiver in the NFL.

Diggs opened his press conference to announce five-year, $72 million contract extension by reflecting on a promise made to his father.

“My dad sat me down a couple months before he passed away and he just told me to look after your brothers, look after your mom, and basically look after your family,” Diggs said following Tuesday’s practice. “That meant a lot to me.”

In January 2008, Diggs was a teenager tasked with helping his mother raise his two younger brothers. She worked on a train for 30 years to provide for them.

Diggs’ voice went quiet when he looked over at his mom and told her she didn’t have to work countless hours for them anymore.

“It was huge to tell her that she don’t have to do it anymore,” Diggs said. “It’s going to be okay and say ‘I got it’ once. I got it from now on.”

On draft night 2015, this day would have appeared impossible. And by the actual odds, it basically was. The Vikings selected him in the fifth round, where you have a better shot of working in the team’s front office than you do starting as a wide receiver.

The league was concerned about his frame and injury history. NFL.com’s draft profile questioned his “play strength” and “long speed.” But the Vikings decided to take a shot on a former top high school recruit.

“I remember him and what a big chip he had on his shoulder,” general manager Rick Spielman said. “I know he was a five-star recruit coming out. Stayed home and played at the University of Maryland. I think I told the story, I remember his freshman year, I was at a game at Virginia and he took a kickoff return back for a touchdown. Usually when I go to these college games, even the young guys, I’ll just put a little star by his name and just watch him. We knew when we drafted him he was probably more talented than where we got him. We were very fortunate to get him in the fifth round. We did spend time with him at the Combine. I remember interviewing him at the Combine and you can just tell how important the game was to him.”

Out of 33 receivers taken during a draft that Diggs called “rough,” only one player has more career receptions. He has also become one of the best deep threats in the NFL, catching a higher percentage of targets over 15 yards than Antonio Brown and Julio Jones.

“The big thing with him, he’s came in here and worked,” said Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, who gave Diggs a big hug before his press conference. “He’s came in and proved, as a fifth-round draft pick, the things he can do, the catches he can make, the routes he runs and the way he works. He’s been a good person off the field, he’s been a good person on the field as far as that. When he messes up, he knows.

“One time I had him in my office and I asked him, I don’t know what it was, but I asked him a question and he said, ‘Now Coach, you know you knew the answer when you asked the question.’ He’s a smart guy who’s done a great job.”

While it was clear from his first NFL action that Diggs could play at the highest level — he caught six passes for 87 yards in his NFL debut against a Denver defense that led the Broncos to a Super Bowl — the road hasn’t always been smooth.

In his first playoff action, he caught four passes and watched Blair Walsh miss a chip shot to beat the Seattle Seahawks. The following year, Diggs was running a route when Teddy Bridgewater’s knee collapsed, nearly causing one of Diggs’ best friends to have his career taken away in an eye blink. He also battled groin injuries in 2016 and 2017, leading some to question if he could play a full season. Of course there was also another QB injury in 2017 and a crushing 38-7 loss in Philadelphia in the NFC Championship game.

And because of all that, Diggs doesn’t feel like signing a contract extension is the end of the road for his growth as a player.

“I’ve been growing since I got into the NFL,” he said. “I try to take that serious, try to take a next step each and every year. Get better at one thing, add it to my game, add it to my toolbox. My thing is, I’m still going, I’m still learning, I’m still young. I’m looking forward and trying to make a lot more plays.”

That’s what the Vikings are hoping. They enter 2018 with Super Bowl aspirations following an $84 million contract handed out to quarterback Kirk Cousins and new deals for teammates Eric Kendricks and Danielle Hunter. Once again Diggs will pair with Adam Thielen to form the NFL’s most dangerous tandem. Pro Football Focus rated them both as top 10 wide receivers last season as they combined for 155 receptions.

As he goes through the next phase of his career, Diggs will be one of the faces of a Vikings franchise that is set up to compete for a Super Bowl. Along the way, he can be sure that he’s already fulfilled the promise to his dad.

“It probably drove me even more because I knew he wasn’t here,” Diggs said. “I know, hopefully, he’s watching down and he’s happy. I don’t know what dads do in proud moments, my dad was a tough guy. Hopefully he can at least smile.”