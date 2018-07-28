From student to teacher: Vikings’ young corners looking to Xavier Rhodes for advice

It wasn’t too long ago that Xavier Rhodes was an understudy of veteran corners Terence Newman and Captain Munnerlyn. Oh how time flies in the NFL.

Now Rhodes is a two-time Pro Bowl corner with a $70 million contract who ranked 55th on the NFL’s top 100 list.

Now the Minnesota Vikings’ star is an elder statesman (though nowhere close to Newman’s OG status), which means he is carrying on the tradition of teaching the younger defensive backs.

“They ask me questions. When they make mistakes, they ask me what they can and cannot do, how can they fix that,” Rhodes said. “And I tell them what they can and cannot do. Keep their eyes on the receiver not the quarterback, look at the concepts. With the receiver concepts, the routes they are running, they will tell you the route your man might run. Trying to get the feel of the game basically.”

At the top of the list of Rhodes’ new pupils is Mike Hughes, the Vikings’ first-round pick from the University of Central Florida. Hughes did not see the field much in college, playing only one full season. Plus he is trying to adapt to playing nickel for the first time.

“Today, he was looking awesome coming out of his breaks,” Rhodes said. “Getting low, transitioning his weight, keeping his eyes on his man. I mean he looked awesome today. Like he didn’t look like a rookie today.”

One thing that coaches around the league bemoan about young corners is that pass interference penalties are different in college than in the NFL. Rhodes said that represents a significant hurdle for rookie DBs.

“Playing within the rules, that’s every basically every rookie corner’s hardest transition is playing within the rules,” Rhodes said. “As time goes on, he’s going to learn and we are going to have to adapt, so hopefully he learns faster than I did. If so, he’ll be on his way.”

During his time at the podium, wide receiver Adam Thielen talked about things that have jumped out at him about the Vikings’ top pick.

“He is a smart guy, a great locker room guy, and plays the game the right away,” Thielen said. “He is instinctive, quick, and seems like every time I have gone against him he is there to make the play. There is not a lot of separation when you are going against him. Which is really impressive when you are a guy that has just entered the league and has no experience in the NFL. I am excited about his future and how he can help this team.”

Undrafted defensive back Holton Hill, who has a legitimate shot to make the roster, was also among the young players looking to Rhodes for advice.

“Chip on his shoulder. He is hungry,” Rhodes said. “Actually, he pulled me to the side last night, asking me a question. That is the type of guy you want on the team, who is willing to learn, can do whatever it takes to be the best. I can see it in his eyes that he really wants it.”