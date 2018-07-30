In tight receiver battle, special teams will make the difference

After only five days of training camp, we can already see the battle for a spot on the Minnesota Vikings’ receiving corps developing. And boy is it a crowded battle.

Beyond starting positions set aside for star receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen and a role for 2016 first-round pick Laquon Treadwell, who has been running with the first team throughout OTAs, minicamp and the beginning of camp, no other job is locked in.

Receivers Brandon Zylstra — a CFL standout in 2017, veteran Tavarres King and ’17 practice squad’er Cayleb Jones have seen a handful of first-team reps in the first few practices. Kendall Wright, who have 59 catches for Chicago last year, has exclusively been with the second team. Chad Beebe, Korey Robertson and Jake Wieneke have mostly worked with quarterback Kyle Sloter and the third grouping. Stacy Coley is battling a groin injury.

With so many contenders, every practice is crucial — and not always in the way that you might think. Great catches will be rewarded, but the deciding factor might end up having little to do with how they mesh with the Vikings’ QBs.

“One of the big things is special teams,” head coach Mike Zimmer said. “Diggs and Thielen are going to be in there all the time, so who we dress on Sunday will be determined a lot by who can play special teams because I’m not going to have guys standing on the sideline that can’t play special teams.”

Special teams coach Mike Priefer said that Zimmer made it quite clear to the entire team that special teams work can set them apart.

“He was in the team meeting, the first special teams meeting we had we included the whole team so all 90 guys were in there, Coach Zimmer stood up in front of that meeting at the end and said ‘Hey, if you’re a backup on offense and defense and you don’t play special teams: a) you may not make the team and b) you certainly won’t dress on game day,'” Priefer said. “So I think it’s a big deal and it has been since I’ve been here.”

As far as the roles on special teams, there won’t be many chances to stand out on kick returns or punt returns as Mike Hughes and Marcus Sherels will battle for those spots. The receivers will have to prove they can do the dirty work.

Neither veteran player the Vikings brought in as a free agent has special teams experience. Wright and King combined for a total of two special teams snaps. That means they would have to either learn fast or prove themselves as worthy weapons.

We may not have a true idea of which roles the receivers will have until the first preseason game on August 11.