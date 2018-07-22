Tony Sparano’s role in Vikings’ magical 2017 season won’t be forgotten

With his unexpected passing on Sunday, Tony Sparano will be remembered by the NFL at large for being the only coach to take a 1-15 team to the playoffs the following year.

Around the league, they will think of the 2008 season, “The Wildcat” and the Miami Dolphins’ blowout win over the New England Patriots, who never saw it coming. In Minnesota, though, Sparano was in charge of an unassuming set of offensive linemen who keyed the team’s 13-3 season and trip to the NFC Championship.

Following a 2016 season that saw injuries shred the Vikings’ chances to reach the playoffs, the team signed Riley Reiff and Mike Remmers and drafted center Pat Elflein. By the end of camp, Nick Easton had been moved from center to left guard after the team released Alex Boone. That went along with Joe Berger’s move from center to right guard, forming a group that not only hadn’t ever played together in the preseason, but also had to learn a zone blocking scheme to highlight the skills of rookie running back Dalvin Cook.

The line’s improvement was massive. On opening night, Cook ran for 127 yards, highlighted by a 33-yard run late in the fourth quarter to put the finishing touches on the game. Sam Bradford was sacked just once and threw for 346 yards, mostly from clean pockets.

When Bradford got hurt, they line adapted to Case Keenum and an uptick in screen passes. When Cook went down, they adjusted on the fly to more power running scheme to enhance Latavius Murray’s skills. When Remmers and Easton suffered injuries, Jeremiah Sirles, Danny Isidora and Rashod Hill filled in admirably, helping lead the Vikings’ offense to the 10th best scoring output in the NFL.

“You saw from a year ago to now, the difference in what they’re doing,” head coach Mike Zimmer said in October. “The offensive line is playing good. They have a good group. The communication level has been good. It is important. It really is important.”

Elflein, just a rookie, stood out despite facing some of the best interior linemen in the NFL. He credited Sparano.

“He’s awesome, I love being in the room with him,” Elflein said of Sparano early in the season. “He’s a great teacher. Some good guys in the room right now. So, just trying to learn everything I can from him.”

Along the way, Sparano’s students also formed a bond.

“We feed off each other, nobody in our room has an ego,” Hill said in January. “We love talking mess to each other, we go out and eat as a unit, we hang out like a bunch of brothers.”

“The offensive line is always a special group, always a tight-knit group and there’s a lot of great guys in our O-line group here and I feel happy and fortunate to be part of it,” Remmers said in October.

Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune wrote about the linemen’s kangaroo court, which fined players and Sparano for any sign of being a “baller.” They donated the fines.

Krammer wrote:

The Vikings ultimately ranked sixth in the NFL in Football Outsiders’ Adjusted Sack Percentage and rated in the top half of the league in power run blocking and open-field blocking. Keenum fumbled just one time and Minnesota finished seventh in total rushing yards.

Last year’s personnel changes helped turn the Vikings’ O-line from a liability to a weapon, but Sparano was the one tasked with making it work.

And he did.

When news of Sparano’s passing was announced, members of the line went to social media to express their grief.

“He was a great coach/mentor/friend. I will always look back fondly on the time I spent under his guidance,” Remmers wrote on Instagram.

Sirles wrote on Twitter: “Coach Sparano helped me grow so much as a player, and as a man. I still can’t really wrap my head around that he is gone. Thanks for all your help coach! My thoughts and prayers are with your family. RIP Coach.”

Zimmer released a statement, in which he pointed to Sparano’s personality impacting the players.

“I love Tony Sparano. He was a great teacher, a grinder of a worker and had a toughness and fighting spirit that showed in our linemen. “He was a great husband, father and grandfather and a great friend to me. This is just sinking in for us but Tony will be sorely missed by all.”