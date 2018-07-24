Our top 10 highlight-reel players list

With Randy Moss going into the Hall of Fame, Matthew Coller and Judd Zulgad created lists of the top highlight-reel players of their football-watching lives. Here are the lists:

Matthew’s list

10) Marshawn Lynch

9) Dante Hall

8) Bruce Smith

7) Derek Thomas

6) Adrian Peterson

5) Steve Young

4) Deion Sanders

3) Barry Sanders

2) Randy Moss

1) Michael Vick

Judd’s list

10) Walter Payton

9) Reggie White

8) Deion Sanders

7) Brett Favre

6) Michael Vick

5) Bo Jackson

4) Earl Campbell

3) Lawrence Taylor

2) Barry Sanders

1) Randy Moss