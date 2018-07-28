Vikings CB Alexander now embracing the role he once fought against

EAGAN, MN – Over the years, it’s been proven that the best thing a young Minnesota Viking defensive back can do is listen to Terence Newman. It took 2016 second-round pick Mackensie Alexander awhile to learn that lesson.

When the Vikings sought to move Alexander inside to nickel corner after allowing Captain Munnerlyn to walk in free agency prior to last season, he did not want to make the change from outside corner, which he had played at Clemson. He also wasn’t interested in learning from Newman.

“It was tough because it’s a new position, it was harder for me because I fight the situation so much. I didn’t want to do it,” Alexander said following Saturday’s practice at TCO Performance Center.

And then — at 39 years old – Newman beat him out for the starting nickel corner job last year and played 60 percent of the snaps.

It took until Alexander got opportunities and showed flashes of his ability that he fully bought into the concept of playing slot corner. Oh and he started paying attention to the 16-year veteran.

“He stays on me,” Alexander said. “From Day 1 he’s told me you can be one of the best if you fix your mindset.”

“He’s like family now.”

On the league’s No. 1 defense, the 24-year-old corner played 323 defensive snaps, with his one of his highest totals coming in Washington D.C. — a game in which he picked off his new quarterback Kirk Cousins.

It was around that time he realized the errors of his attitude as a rookie.

“I started pushing forward, I started ignoring things, I noticed that I was holding myself back,” Alexander said.

There were ups and downs during his first swing at seeing significant playing time. According to Pro Football Focus, he was targeted 49 times last year, allowing a 77.0 quarterback rating — though he did give up 11.6 yards per attempt. A key fourth down pass from Drew Brees to Willie Snead in the playoffs in front of Alexander would have been much more memorable had the Minneapolis Miracle not happened.

Alexander points out that part of the reason he’s embracing the role now is that not everyone can do it. All of the sudden, nickel corners’ significance in defenses has grown as the league shifts toward more and more passes and three-receiver personnel packages.

But it isn’t like playing outside. It’s no longer man-versus-man. Nickel is a position that requires a high-IQ player (hence why Newman succeeded last season).

“Film study definitely changes, what you’re asked to do, how they’re going to attack you, understanding the defense, understanding what’s going on. That’s the biggest key,” Alexander said.

Now he’s gone from having zero interest in playing nickel corner to wanting to be the best at his job.

“I’m loving it, I’m embracing the job,” he said. “I showed a splash of things I can do last year. I’m ready to be a top five guy at my position this year and take over my job and do what I can do. I have high expectations for myself, I’m ‘bout to be one of the best at my position this year, there’s no question about it. Fully confident, got everything down, it’s year three.”

Alexander received all the first-team reps at practice Saturday, but that doesn’t mean he’s a dead lock for the job. If he doesn’t show as much progress as they would like, first-round pick Mike Hughes is lurking. Hughes has practiced both inside and outside through OTAs and minicamp. He will see time with the twos and threes.

“He asks tons of questions, he’s willing to learn,” Alexander said of Hughes. “He’s where I wasn’t when I got here.”

The Vikings and Alexander appear optimistic about his chances to take the next step in year three, as former first-rounders Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes did before him.

But the guy he’d really like to emulate is Newman.

“Think about so many guys and so many pros at any level, they are in a situation where they have a mentor in front of them and they don’t capitalize and you realize this guy played for 16 years in the league… I want to be like ‘yeah, I came up under T-Newman.'”