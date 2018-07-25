Vikings center Pat Elflein opens camp on PUP list

The Minnesota Vikings announced Wednesday that starting center Pat Elflein will begin training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list.
Elflein has spent the offseason rehabbing an ankle injury that he suffered in the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He underwent surgery in January.
The Vikings’ 2017 third-round pick started 14 games in his rookie season.
.@elflein65 will start #VikingsCamp on the PUP list.
📰: https://t.co/tVsJ9MUSiv pic.twitter.com/u6tRbTH4O4
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) July 25, 2018