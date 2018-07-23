Vikings’ depth on defense will rest on young players’ progress

The Minnesota Vikings’ defense is coming off a season in which it ranked No. 1 in the NFL in points allowed and yards allowed.

One significant factor in the team’s success on defense was health. The same 11 starters that opened the season also started against the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round. There is no good way to predict whether the Vikings will be less fortunate with health, but considering the nature of the game, depth is always a plus for any team.

But as we enter training camp, the quality of Vikings’ depth on defense is unclear. Only three players — Terence Newman, Brian Robison and Anthony Harris — are locks for depth spots over the age of 25. That means the Vikings’ ability to patch over a hole caused by injury or create a rotation will rest on inexperienced players.

Let’s have a look at the outlook for the most likely depth D-linemen, linebackers, corners and safeties who could be called upon to contribute…

Defensive line

Stephen Weatherly

The Vikings’ 2016 seventh-round pick worked his way from the practice squad in his rookie year to appearing in 15 games — mostly as a special teamer — in 2017. He did not see many opportunities to play defensive end, even with Everson Griffen battling a toe injury. This year’s camp could be a make-or-break opportunity for the highly athletic 24-year-old.

Tashawn Bower

Bower won Mr. Mankato award from 1500ESPN last year for his outstanding preseason performance. As an undrafted free agent from LSU, he won a job by excelling in the lead up to 2017, but rarely played during the regular season. He saw 10 total snaps and picked up a sack at the end of the Vikings’ win over the Rams. Bower has ideal length for a Vikings pass rusher. Another strong preseason performance could earn him a spot in a D-line rotation.

Jaleel Johnson

The Vikings’ 2017 fourth-round pick was also dominant in preseason, but played only 41 snaps in his first year. With Shamar Stephen and Tom Johnson both signing in Seattle, the Iowa product has a good shot at winning a job as Sheldon Richardson’s backup.

Jalyn Holmes

A fourth-round pick this year, Holmes spent the majority of his time at Ohio State as a defensive end. The Vikings plan to move him inside because of his size, though a position switch could take some adjusting. It would be shocking if he didn’t make the roster, but Holmes will have to outplay Johnson in order to win a job in the rotation.

Players fighting for a job

Ifeadi Odenigbo – 2017 seventh-round pick spent last year on the practice squad

Ade Aruna – 2018 sixth-round pick has terrific athleticism but is very raw

Jonathan Wynn – Undrafted free agent, only had 5.0 sacks in four years at Vanderbilt

Curtis Cothran – Played both DE and DT at Penn State. Senior season was his most productive

Linebackers

Ben Gedeon

In his rookie year, the run-stuffing linebacker from Michigan beat out more experienced players for a role in the Vikings’ 4-3 defense. Gedeon played 25 percent of snaps, proving he could hold his own in short-yardage situations. In order to be trusted as a fill-in for Anthony Barr or Eric Kendricks, Gedeon will have to show progress in coverage.

Devante Downs

Downs dropped to the seventh round in part because of an injury suffered at Cal. The timeline for his recovery is unclear, but before his injury, Downs was reportedly making a strong case for Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. Stronger cover skills could give him an edge.

Eric Wilson

Was effective as a special teamer in 2017, playing 68 percent of special teams snaps. He did not, however, see a single defensive snap.

Players fighting for a job

Antwione Williams – A free agent who spent last season on the practice squad. He made 27 tackles for the Lions in 2016.

Garret Dooley – An undrafted free agent who was one of the stars of Wisconsin’s defense

Brett Taylor – A standout UDFA from Western Illinois

Mike Needham – UDFA from Southern Utah who was three-time Big Sky All-Conference First Team

Cornerbacks

Mackensie Alexander

After losing the starting nickel job in camp to Terence Newman, Alexander will get another kick at the can this time around, only his competition will be the Vikings’ first-round pick Mike Hughes. The 2016 second-rounder played 30 percent of snaps last season, playing both inside and outside corner with mixed results.

Mike Hughes

The No. 30 overall pick has never played slot corner before, but he worked with the second and third team at nickel during minicamp and will be fighting for a starting job. At UCF, Hughes was a highly aggressive and successful corner, though 2017 was essentially his only college playing experience. That could hold him back from winning a job.

Holton Hill

The UDFA from Texas dropped off teams’ draft boards because of off-field problems, but he is a talented playmaker and tough tackler who has a good chance to make the team. Hill’s size may give him an opportunity to become a versatile defensive back who can move back to safety when called upon.

Players fighting for a job

Horace Richardson – Spent last season on the practice squad

Trevon Mathis – UDFA from Toledo who could be in the mix at safety

Craig James – UDFA from Southern Illinois

Safeties

Jayron Kearse

Kearse found his niche last year as a punt gunner. That may be where he remains unless he shows progress in the secondary. It’s clear the Vikings trust Anthony Harris when Andrew Sendejo or Harrison Smith is out.

Players fighting for a job

Tray Matthews – UDFA from Auburn

Jack Tocho – Seventh-round pick in 2017 who made the practice squad, and then was released, and then brought back.