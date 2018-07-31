Why the Vikings are making the right call signing Diggs to an extension

The Minnesota Vikings simply do not let valuable players walk.

On Tuesday, the Vikings reportedly agreed to a deal to sign wide receiver Stefon Diggs to a five-year contract extension, per ESPN’s Adam Schefuter. With that they have locked up one of the most efficient — and unguardable — wide receivers in the NFL.

Over the past two years, Vikings quarterbacks average 8.5 yards per attempt with a 71.4 percent completion percentage and and 110.7 quarterback rating when throwing in Diggs’ direction, according to Pro-Football Reference. Put another way: Diggs turns Vikings QBs into Tom Brady.

The Vikings’ 2015 fifth-round pick has become as versatile of a receiver as exists in the NFL, switching from a slot role in 2016 to predominantly outside role in 2017 with no drop in efficiency.

His deep receiving ability is among the best in the NFL. Over the last two years, Diggs has caught 52.1 percent of passes traveling more than 15 yards in the air — which is higher than Julio Jones and Antonio Brown — and Vikings QBs have a 137.2 rating when throwing deep in his direction.

Pro Football Focus ranked Diggs as the 15th best player under the age of 25. He was No. 1 in PFF’s contested catches statistic.

And keep in mind, players like Cayleb Jones and Brandon Zylstra, who are battling for spots on the Vikings’ roster, are older than Diggs. That could be the explanation for why his five missed games over the last two years are not a concern for the team.

With the Vikings going all-in on Kirk Cousins this offseason, they could not afford to allow a receiver walk who has made kings of his previous two quarterbacks. When Cousins was given a supporting cast with high-end receivers, he posted his best career season in 2016. While they were willing to go all-in on their new QB, they also realize it would be a disservice to allow a top weapon to walk.

There’s also the fact that Diggs has become one of the most popular players in the state — if not the popular in the post-Teddy Bridgewater era.

“For me, I want to be here, I love it here, I love being a part of this organization,” Diggs said on Sunday. “They took a chance on me early on, so I love it here.”